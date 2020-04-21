BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.37. 1,200,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.19 and its 200-day moving average is $481.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.