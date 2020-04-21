BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.80. The stock had a trading volume of 589,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.19 and its 200-day moving average is $481.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

