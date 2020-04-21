BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.80. The company had a trading volume of 589,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.