Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $48.18. 5,026,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,647. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.