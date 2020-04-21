Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,638. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

