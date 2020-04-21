BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 68,883 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.79. 1,220,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

