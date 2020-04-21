BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.08. 943,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

