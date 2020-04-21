BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 8,016,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

