BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,547 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 22,932,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,964,955. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

