BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.42. 2,633,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,775. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

