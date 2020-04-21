BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 127,608 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

WTRG traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 680,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

