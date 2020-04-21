Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Blonder Tongue Labs stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

