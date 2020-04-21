Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Blonder Tongue Labs stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,927. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
About Blonder Tongue Labs
