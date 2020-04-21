Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $10.39 on Monday, reaching $143.61. 34,854,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

