Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,933. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $445.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.