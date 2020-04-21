Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Down 12.8%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, 31,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 698,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,673,000 after buying an additional 1,359,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,196,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.
About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.
