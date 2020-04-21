Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Down 12.8%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60, 31,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 698,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,673,000 after buying an additional 1,359,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,196,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.