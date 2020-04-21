Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 14,793 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE BSX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,391,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,542. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.