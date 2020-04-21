Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 14,793 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BSX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,391,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,542. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

