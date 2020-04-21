BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,836. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. Equities analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

