Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for approximately 7.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,406,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

