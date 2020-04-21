Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 332,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 1.61. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.