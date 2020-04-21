Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

