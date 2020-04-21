Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

