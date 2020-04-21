British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 103.50 ($1.36) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,871 ($37.77). 2,802,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,852.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,043.64. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

