Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

