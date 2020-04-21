Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.28. 2,379,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

