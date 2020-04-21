Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $290.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

