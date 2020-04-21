Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by Charter Equity to Outperform

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.28. 2,379,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.