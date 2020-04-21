Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 660,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,050. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

