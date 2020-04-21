Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 878,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

