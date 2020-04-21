Brokerages Expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. ANCHIANO THERAP/S posted earnings of ($3.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANCN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,421. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

