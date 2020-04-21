Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.90. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.61. 2,178,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

