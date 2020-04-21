Brokerages Expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,542. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,817 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 176,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.78%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

