Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe bought 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

