Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price at $91.55

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

