Brokerages Set YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) PT at $5.00

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

YRCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of YRCW stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 1,660,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

