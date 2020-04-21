Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

