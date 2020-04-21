Bruce R. Chizen Sells 25,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNPS stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,533. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

