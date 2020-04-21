Bruce R. Chizen Sells 25,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SNPS stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,533. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
