Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDZI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 58,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,782. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cadiz by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cadiz by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

