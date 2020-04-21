Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadiz, Inc. acquires and develops water-related land and agricultural assets. Cadiz has created a portfolio of land-holdings, water resources and agricultural operations. With its subsidiary, Sun World International, Inc., Cadiz is one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural companies. The Company owns significant landholdings with substantial water resources. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDZI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,783. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

