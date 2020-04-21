Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $1.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,809,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,829,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

