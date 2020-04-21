Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 673 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 828,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,253. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

