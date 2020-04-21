Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,095,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.41. 3,287,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,007. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.12 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

