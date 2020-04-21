Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,843,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 14,338,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,649. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

