Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

