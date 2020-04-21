Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 564,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,192. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

