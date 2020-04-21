Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

