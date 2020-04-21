Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 115,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

