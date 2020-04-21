Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 104.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4,171.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,568,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,540,252. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

