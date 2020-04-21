Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. 912,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,860. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

