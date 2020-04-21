Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31,760.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,760 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 956,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

