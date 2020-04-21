Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 4,922,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

